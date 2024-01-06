Lindbrook Capital LLC Acquires 1,211 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 3.1% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $27,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWF opened at $294.77 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $209.27 and a 12 month high of $305.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.82.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

