Lindbrook Capital LLC Acquires 386 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. AXS Investments LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii raised its holdings in Danaher by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 12,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Price Performance

DHR stock opened at $230.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $170.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $217.03 and a 200 day moving average of $232.67. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $182.09 and a 1 year high of $247.62.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DHR. TheStreet raised shares of Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.40.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

