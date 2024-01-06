Lindbrook Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,247 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management lifted its stake in Mastercard by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. HSBC initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $424.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $453.65.

In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 507,264 shares of company stock worth $195,418,895 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MA opened at $419.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $408.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $401.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $340.21 and a 12-month high of $428.36.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.86%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

