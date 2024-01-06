Lindbrook Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $753,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.27.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE PM opened at $95.30 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.23 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The company has a market capitalization of $147.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.69 and a 200-day moving average of $94.39.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.97%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

