Lindbrook Capital LLC Buys 107 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,766 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hixon Zuercher LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.5% during the third quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 11,091 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,922,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 6.8% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,934 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 9,822 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 22,092 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 5.9% during the third quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 20,935 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,557 shares of company stock worth $3,745,656. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $288.99 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $299.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.33. The company has a market capitalization of $209.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.83.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

