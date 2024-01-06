Lindbrook Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Lindbrook Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 951,561 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 370,089 shares during the period. Oaktree Specialty Lending accounts for about 2.1% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Lindbrook Capital LLC owned 1.23% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $19,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,863 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 115.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 99,623 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 53,343 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,571 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 100,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 23,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 57,642 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 8,443 shares in the last quarter. 39.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $20.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.85. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 12 month low of $17.70 and a 12 month high of $21.48. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.01). Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $101.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.86%. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 138.36%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

