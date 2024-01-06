Lindbrook Capital LLC Cuts Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,562 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,780,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.
Lowe’s Companies Price Performance
LOW stock opened at $212.51 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $237.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $207.30 and its 200-day moving average is $214.38.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently weighed in on LOW. Wedbush cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.92.
Check Out Our Latest Report on LOW
About Lowe’s Companies
Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Lowe’s Companies
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Are defensive sectors ready to outshine growth in 2024?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/1 – 1/5
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.