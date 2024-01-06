Lindbrook Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lowered its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,005 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its stake in Starbucks by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 14,194 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 16,412 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.32.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,504 shares of company stock valued at $784,120. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $92.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $105.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $89.21 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.75.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.69%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

