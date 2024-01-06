Lindbrook Capital LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $301.39 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $207.94 and a 1-year high of $313.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $297.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.84. The company has a market capitalization of $98.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

