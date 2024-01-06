Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $3.54 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 37.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,968 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after purchasing an additional 756,247,802 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 14,288.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 19,395,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,492,000 after buying an additional 19,260,727 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 3,360,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,565,000 after buying an additional 1,260,033 shares during the period. Employees Retirement Fund of the City of Fort Worth acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $153,294,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,238,000 after buying an additional 979,087 shares during the period.

Shares of VTV opened at $149.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $130.89 and a 12 month high of $150.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.22.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

