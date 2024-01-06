Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $73.28 Million Stock Position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Lindbrook Capital LLC reduced its stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,995,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 41,857 shares during the quarter. Golub Capital BDC makes up approximately 8.2% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Lindbrook Capital LLC owned approximately 2.95% of Golub Capital BDC worth $73,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 19.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 18.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 13.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 85,946 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 14.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 328,337 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 40,440 shares in the last quarter. 40.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Golub Capital BDC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Performance

Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $15.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.59. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $15.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.41.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 42.88% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $164.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golub Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.68%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.37%.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

