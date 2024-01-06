Lindbrook Capital LLC Increases Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,606,000 after buying an additional 29,560 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 165,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,612,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 229,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,617,000 after purchasing an additional 35,017 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $104.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.59 and its 200 day moving average is $98.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $110.55.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
