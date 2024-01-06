Lindbrook Capital LLC Increases Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,606,000 after buying an additional 29,560 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 165,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,612,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 229,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,617,000 after purchasing an additional 35,017 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $104.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.59 and its 200 day moving average is $98.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $110.55.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.