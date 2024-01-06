Lindbrook Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 965,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the period. RPAR Risk Parity ETF comprises 1.9% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Lindbrook Capital LLC owned approximately 1.82% of RPAR Risk Parity ETF worth $16,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

RPAR opened at $18.72 on Friday. RPAR Risk Parity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.71 and a fifty-two week high of $20.42. The company has a market capitalization of $994.03 million, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.39.

The RPAR Risk Parity ETF (RPAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Advanced Research Risk Parity index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds allocating to four major asset classes: global equities, US Treasurys, commodities and TIPS based on risk parity. RPAR was launched on Dec 13, 2019 and is managed by RPAR.

