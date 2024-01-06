Lindbrook Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $228.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $234.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $219.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.10.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

