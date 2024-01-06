Lindbrook Capital LLC Purchases 1,325 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,496 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 1,111.1% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its position in Tesla by 3,733.3% in the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in Tesla by 2,050.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $237.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $237.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.91. The company has a market capitalization of $754.96 billion, a PE ratio of 76.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $299.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $293.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $42,270.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,638,596.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $42,270.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,638,596.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,722 shares of company stock valued at $4,510,618. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.