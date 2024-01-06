Lindbrook Capital LLC Purchases 659 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 50,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,246 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 334.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 55,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 42,535 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 135,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,705,000 after acquiring an additional 47,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.36.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $67.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In related news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $434,876.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total value of $242,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,962.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $434,876.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,960 over the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

