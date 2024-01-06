Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 195 Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Lindbrook Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC owned 0.24% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $4,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3,904.4% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 31,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 30,298 shares during the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 18,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 9,365 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 7,538 shares during the period.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PPA opened at $90.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $76.25 and a 52-week high of $92.37.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

