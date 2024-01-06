Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 2,115 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Lindbrook Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,710 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 346,034 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,894,000 after purchasing an additional 19,882 shares in the last quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.2% during the second quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 7.4% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 73,970 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,604,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 28.4% during the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 89,475 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,252,000 after buying an additional 19,779 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.40.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS stock opened at $90.90 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $118.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.78 and a 200-day moving average of $87.13.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is presently 23.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In related news, Director Amy Chang bought 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Chang acquired 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

