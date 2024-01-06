Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 22,764 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Lindbrook Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,304,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,764 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up about 7.8% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Lindbrook Capital LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF worth $69,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 897,923.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,138,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,587,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,991,074 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $964,597,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $386,651,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $100,311,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 8,244.7% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 624,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,303,000 after purchasing an additional 616,948 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $57.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.34. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $50.95 and a 12 month high of $58.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.8471 per share. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

