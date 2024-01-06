Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 681 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Lindbrook Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 1.2% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $10,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.5% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.9% during the second quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.9% during the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $396.75 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $260.34 and a 52 week high of $412.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $390.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $375.73.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.