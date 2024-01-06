Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Acquired by Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. lifted its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Linde comprises about 3.7% of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $25,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Linde by 2.2% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 212,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Linde by 0.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,692,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $644,986,000 after purchasing an additional 14,969 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,044,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 6.1% in the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LIN traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $409.12. 1,400,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,734,386. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $307.57 and a fifty-two week high of $434.21. The stock has a market cap of $198.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $405.08 and a 200-day moving average of $387.66.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

LIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.85.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

