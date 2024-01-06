Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC decreased its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Linde comprises approximately 3.1% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $42,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Club Bank GFN raised its holdings in Linde by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 3,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Linde by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Linde by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Linde by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Linde Trading Up 0.1 %

LIN traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $409.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,400,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,386. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $405.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $387.66. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $307.57 and a 52 week high of $434.21.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $428.85.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

