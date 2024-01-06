Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $18.22

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$18.22 and traded as low as C$8.09. Lithium Americas shares last traded at C$8.16, with a volume of 308,813 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Lithium Americas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. National Bankshares set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Lithium Americas and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Pi Financial lowered their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$23.38.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

View Our Latest Report on LAC

Lithium Americas Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.67 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 52.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.08.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.15. Sell-side analysts expect that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 1.3803828 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lithium Americas

(Get Free Report)

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.