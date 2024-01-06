Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Westhampton Capital LLC

Westhampton Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the second quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $1.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $456.50. The company had a trading volume of 701,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $393.77 and a 12-month high of $508.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $449.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $444.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.51.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The company had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.87 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

