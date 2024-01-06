LTC Properties, Inc. (LTC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 20th

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.
LTC Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 123.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect LTC Properties to earn $2.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.1%.
LTC Properties Stock Performance
Shares of LTC opened at $31.77 on Friday. LTC Properties has a 52 week low of $30.50 and a 52 week high of $38.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.69. The company has a quick ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.
Insider Buying and Selling at LTC Properties
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LTC Properties
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 3,395.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LTC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LTC Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.38.
About LTC Properties
LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 208 properties in 27 states with 29 operating partners.
