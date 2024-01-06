Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.05

Shares of Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.05 and traded as low as $6.59. Luna Innovations shares last traded at $6.62, with a volume of 128,819 shares changing hands.

LUNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Luna Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Luna Innovations from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Luna Innovations had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $30.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.56 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Luna Innovations Incorporated will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Luna Innovations in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luna Innovations during the first quarter worth $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Luna Innovations during the third quarter worth $47,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Luna Innovations in the second quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Luna Innovations in the third quarter valued at $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.75% of the company’s stock.

Luna Innovations Incorporated provides fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers test and measurement equipment for fiber optic components and sub-assemblies; polarization control products, including components, modules, and instruments to measure, manage, and control polarization and group delay in fiber optic networks; tunable lasers; and single frequency lasers.

