LuxUrban Hotels Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.27 (NASDAQ:LUXHP)

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXHP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.2708 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th.
LuxUrban Hotels Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LUXHP opened at $24.20 on Friday. LuxUrban Hotels has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $25.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.95.
LuxUrban Hotels Company Profile
