Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 475,140 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,591,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475,140 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.56% of Cenovus Energy worth $211,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVE. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 183.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cenovus Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVE traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.50. 8,808,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,318,246. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.49. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a one year low of $14.97 and a one year high of $21.37.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.84 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 7.82%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1008 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 25.95%.

Cenovus Energy Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

