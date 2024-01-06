Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 9,005 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,637,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,005 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $276,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 99,414.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,805,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,243,861,000 after purchasing an additional 23,781,884 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,521 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after buying an additional 821,773 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 111.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 68,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,217,000 after buying an additional 672,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth $100,880,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

GLD stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $189.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,421,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,945,625. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $168.19 and a 1 year high of $193.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $186.59 and its 200-day moving average is $181.24.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

