Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 11,984 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,261,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,984 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.35% of CME Group worth $254,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in CME Group by 99,192.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 549,411,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,800,378,000 after acquiring an additional 548,857,745 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $610,482,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 11.6% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,174,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,699,995,000 after purchasing an additional 951,953 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 261.4% during the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,280,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,320,000 after acquiring an additional 925,939 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 1,488.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 952,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,681,000 after acquiring an additional 892,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

CME Group stock traded down $3.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $199.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,328,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,644. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.23 and a 52 week high of $223.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 57.03%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.51%.

In related news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $1,203,017.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,452 shares in the company, valued at $13,512,739.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.43, for a total transaction of $105,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,068,124.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $1,203,017.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,512,739.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,489 shares of company stock worth $4,697,527. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CME shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on CME Group from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.50.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

