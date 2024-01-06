Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 136,818 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,912,631 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,818 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 2.20% of Keysight Technologies worth $513,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 22,598.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 59,271,518 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,925,016,000 after purchasing an additional 59,010,391 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $265,043,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 110,226.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500,438 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $256,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,078 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,365,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,845,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $811,339,000 after acquiring an additional 581,148 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE KEYS traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $148.96. The company had a trading volume of 857,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,735. The company has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.57 and a 1-year high of $189.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James Cullen sold 4,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.47, for a total value of $713,162.43. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,323.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 14,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total value of $2,205,647.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 239,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,451,408.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Cullen sold 4,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.47, for a total transaction of $713,162.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,323.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,402 shares of company stock valued at $11,764,950. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KEYS. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. TheStreet raised Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.18.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

