Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 4,507 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 923,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,507 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 1.80% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $177,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 97.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 49.1% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 158 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 48.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 65.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 240 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Up 0.2 %

Charles River Laboratories International stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $223.89. The stock had a trading volume of 307,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,070. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.62. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.65 and a 1-year high of $262.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Insider Activity at Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.37. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James C. Foster bought 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $178.05 per share, with a total value of $1,000,641.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 202,643 shares in the company, valued at $36,080,586.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Birgit Girshick purchased 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $187.82 per share, with a total value of $248,298.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,348,411.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Foster purchased 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $178.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,641.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,643 shares in the company, valued at $36,080,586.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRL. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $255.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $212.00 to $209.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.31.

View Our Latest Research Report on Charles River Laboratories International

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.