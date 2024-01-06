Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 919,603 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,240,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 919,603 shares during the period. Thomson Reuters comprises approximately 1.3% of Mackenzie Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 1.37% of Thomson Reuters worth $755,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRI. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 19.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 560,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,961,000 after purchasing an additional 57,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,314,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $578,521,000 after purchasing an additional 118,225 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 138,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after purchasing an additional 65,534 shares during the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on Thomson Reuters in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.21.

Thomson Reuters Price Performance

Thomson Reuters stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $143.93. 145,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,414. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.09. The firm has a market cap of $65.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12 month low of $112.84 and a 12 month high of $146.71.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 34.09%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Thomson Reuters’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.50%.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

