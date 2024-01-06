Mackenzie Financial Corp Decreases Stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,271,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,360,464 shares during the period. Brookfield accounts for about 1.0% of Mackenzie Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 1.18% of Brookfield worth $580,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield by 19.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,556,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,717,000 after buying an additional 587,792 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Brookfield by 12.2% in the third quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 12,007 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Brookfield by 30.5% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in Brookfield by 68.3% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 52,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 21,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC grew its stake in Brookfield by 8.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 206,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,937,000 after purchasing an additional 16,472 shares in the last quarter. 58.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BN remained flat at $38.52 during trading on Friday. 1,459,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,885,106. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Brookfield Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $41.05.

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $24.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -933.02%.

In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 562,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $6,783,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,742,168 shares in the company, valued at $201,910,546.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Brookfield news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 132,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total value of $327,769.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,368,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,010,150.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 562,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $6,783,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,742,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,910,546.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,545,283 shares of company stock worth $22,555,512. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

BN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Brookfield from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. CIBC lowered their target price on Brookfield from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brookfield from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities upped their target price on Brookfield from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Brookfield from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.53.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

