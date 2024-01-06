Mackenzie Financial Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,219,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 399,922 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.86% of Waste Connections worth $295,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 12.8% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 10,218,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,788,000 after buying an additional 1,157,470 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the second quarter worth about $1,182,897,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Waste Connections by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,242,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,943,000 after acquiring an additional 169,335 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at about $602,107,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,736,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $533,998,000 after purchasing an additional 23,110 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WCN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Monday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $745,487.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Price Performance

WCN stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.48. The stock had a trading volume of 597,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,825. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.97. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.83 and a 1-year high of $149.88. The stock has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Further Reading

