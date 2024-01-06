Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $181.74 Million Stock Holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,552,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 63,588 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.89% of Teck Resources worth $181,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 25.2% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 186.1% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 114,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 74,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on TECK shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Teck Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Teck Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Teck Resources from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.78.

Teck Resources Price Performance

Shares of TECK traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,333,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,002,079. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.31 and its 200 day moving average is $40.04. Teck Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $32.48 and a 12-month high of $49.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.16.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.20). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 15.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 11.78%.

Teck Resources Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

