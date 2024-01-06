Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 349,894 Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 17.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,364,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 349,894 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.05% of FirstService worth $334,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in FirstService by 4.2% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in FirstService by 2.8% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in FirstService by 4.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in FirstService by 41.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in FirstService by 80.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstService alerts:

FirstService Trading Up 0.1 %

FSV traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $159.12. 53,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,690. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 53.76 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.98 and its 200 day moving average is $152.03. FirstService Co. has a 12 month low of $122.68 and a 12 month high of $166.27.

FirstService Dividend Announcement

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.02). FirstService had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that FirstService Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on FSV shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of FirstService from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FirstService in a report on Saturday, December 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of FirstService from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of FirstService from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 price target on shares of FirstService and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FirstService

About FirstService

(Free Report)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.