Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,523,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,756,079 shares during the period. Enbridge comprises 1.2% of Mackenzie Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $710,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Enbridge by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Enbridge by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,585,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,081,000 after acquiring an additional 510,865 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Enbridge by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,647,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $75,955,000 after purchasing an additional 112,553 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 149,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,600,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Enbridge stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.70. 2,502,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,960,337. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.84. The firm has a market cap of $78.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.89. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $42.11.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Enbridge had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.659 dividend. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 234.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ENB. Wolfe Research downgraded Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

