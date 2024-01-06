Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 14,964 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,143,108 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,964 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.68% of Motorola Solutions worth $310,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 159.5% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,716,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,151 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 254.1% during the 2nd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 100,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,387,000 after buying an additional 71,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,860,000. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total transaction of $1,726,720.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,212.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $1,790,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total transaction of $1,726,720.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,212.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,506 shares of company stock valued at $23,359,370 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.86.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of MSI traded down $2.59 on Friday, hitting $309.16. 492,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,873. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $251.00 and a one year high of $329.83. The company has a market capitalization of $51.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $312.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.18. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 668.00% and a net margin of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.64%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

