Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 56,852 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,151,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56,852 shares during the period. AON accounts for approximately 1.2% of Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 1.06% of AON worth $686,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AON by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 134.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in AON by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in AON by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in AON by 5.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AON shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $361.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $328.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of AON from $318.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AON from $304.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $340.92.

Shares of NYSE:AON traded down $1.15 on Friday, reaching $289.59. The company had a trading volume of 867,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,330. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.86. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $280.89 and a 52-week high of $347.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $315.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $324.74.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,685.76% and a net margin of 20.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.71%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

