Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 738.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSGS traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $177.54. The stock had a trading volume of 76,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,141. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 96.49 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $173.45 and a 200 day moving average of $180.64. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a twelve month low of $164.79 and a twelve month high of $215.79.

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $43.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.77 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 5.16%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

