Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.68

Magellan Aerospace Co. (TSE:MAL – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$7.68 and traded as high as C$7.84. Magellan Aerospace shares last traded at C$7.80, with a volume of 2,590 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Securities raised their price target on Magellan Aerospace from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Get Magellan Aerospace alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on MAL

Magellan Aerospace Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.70 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$442.20 million, a PE ratio of -40.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29.

Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$213.01 million during the quarter. Magellan Aerospace had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. Research analysts expect that Magellan Aerospace Co. will post 0.6606061 earnings per share for the current year.

Magellan Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Magellan Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -52.63%.

About Magellan Aerospace

(Get Free Report)

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engineers and manufactures aeroengine and aerostructure components for aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It offers aero engine products, such as laser welded honeycomb and filament wound tubes, engine frames, frames, compressor components, bypass ducts, hot section components, and aeroengine and helicopter drive shafts, as well as other flight safety critical machined components, including discs, seals, and spacers; and aerostructures comprising landing gear systems, wing ribs, spars and skins, bulkheads and fuselage components, tailcone assemblies, composite wing and fairing structures, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, plug and nozzle, exhaust systems, crown modules, and vane boxes and transition ducts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.