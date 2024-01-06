Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Magic Software Enterprises Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MGIC opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. Magic Software Enterprises has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The company has a market capitalization of $482.55 million, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.05). Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $129.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.30 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.
Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile
Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud based services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.
