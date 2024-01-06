MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Price Performance

MMD opened at $16.38 on Friday. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.30 and a fifty-two week high of $18.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.11.

Get MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMD. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 545.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 196,392 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 165,983 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 139.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 132,394 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 77,097 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 400.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,496 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 70,027 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 317,963 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,962,000 after purchasing an additional 66,039 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $758,000.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Company Profile

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.