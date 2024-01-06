Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ) Shares Down 7%

Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.05 and last traded at $1.07. 97,255 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 63,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Mainz Biomed from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Mainz Biomed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.
Mainz Biomed Stock Performance
Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. Research analysts forecast that Mainz Biomed will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Mainz Biomed
Mainz Biomed N.V., a molecular genetics cancer diagnostic company, develops in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) and research use only tests for clinical diagnostics. It offers ColoAlert, a colorectal cancer screening stool-based deoxyribonucleic acid test; and PancAlert, a product candidate for a pancreatic cancer screening test.
