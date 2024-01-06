Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.15.
Several analysts have recently commented on CART shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Maplebear from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Sunday, September 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Maplebear from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CART
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maplebear
Maplebear Price Performance
NASDAQ CART opened at $22.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.81. Maplebear has a 1-year low of $22.13 and a 1-year high of $42.95.
Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($20.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($17.33) by ($3.53). The firm had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.65 million. Equities analysts predict that Maplebear will post -14.46 earnings per share for the current year.
About Maplebear
Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers a range of products, such as food, alcohol, consumer health, pet care, ready-made meals, and others. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Maplebear
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Central bank digital currency: What it is and how to invest
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Rare chart pattern setting up 3 stocks for upside trade
Receive News & Ratings for Maplebear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maplebear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.