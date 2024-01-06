Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Bought by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 27.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,851,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $913,815,000 after buying an additional 85,809 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $458,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,174 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,904,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $455,307,000 after purchasing an additional 29,324 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $453,190,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 23.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,750,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $370,799,000 after buying an additional 527,601 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.15.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of MPC opened at $152.50 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $104.32 and a 12-month high of $162.31. The stock has a market cap of $57.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.28.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $41.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.825 dividend. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 12.32%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $914,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,258.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $210,819.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,518.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $914,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,258.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

