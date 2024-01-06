Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Penobscot Wealth Management

Penobscot Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $419.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $408.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $401.22. The stock has a market cap of $393.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $340.21 and a fifty-two week high of $428.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MA shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.65.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.20, for a total transaction of $48,590,139.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,172,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,914,253,871.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.20, for a total transaction of $48,590,139.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,172,589 shares in the company, valued at $37,914,253,871.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 507,264 shares of company stock valued at $195,418,895. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

