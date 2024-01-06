Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 6,659,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,401,000 after purchasing an additional 632,456 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,615,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $210,697,000 after purchasing an additional 684,097 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,444,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,357,000 after purchasing an additional 118,633 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,026,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,042,000 after acquiring an additional 98,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,569,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,152,000 after acquiring an additional 658,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Tower Semiconductor Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of TSEM opened at $29.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.91. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 12-month low of $21.43 and a 12-month high of $45.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.75. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $358.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.17 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 10.85%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

