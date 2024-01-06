Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Takes $568,000 Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,242 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DELL. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 263.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on DELL. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.93.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE DELL opened at $75.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.86. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.96 and a 52 week high of $77.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.74.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $22.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.01 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 150.29%. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.88%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

